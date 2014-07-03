LeBron & Savannah James Vacation In Turks And Caicos With Family; Savannah Shows Off Baby Bump

LeBron James enjoyed quality time with family, on vacation in Turks & Caicos with his wife Savannah, mom Gloria, sons Bronny and Bryce, and more. He posted a Flipgram documenting all the fun they had during their trip, and the pics find them fishing (Bronny caught a blackfin tuna), burying Bryce in the sand, and taking to the water.

After months of word circulating that LeBron and Savannah are expecting their child, Miami Heat president Pat Riley confirmed the news while spilling the beans on the sex of the couple’s baby. During a season-ending meeting, Riley said: “Savannah now is going to have a little baby girl to join her in the fight against the two boys and LeBron.” There’s been no word on when their baby is due to arrive, but Savannah did show off her baby bump; posing for a cute pic while hitting the beach.

See more pics from their vacation, and a video of Bronny reeling in his catch below..





Photos: Instagram