Lauryn Hill Released From Prison + Drops New Track, “Consumerism”

After serving her three-month sentence in the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, Lauryn Hill has been released.

TMZ reports that Lauryn, who had been locked up since July 8 after failing to pay taxes on more than $1.8 million in income she earned between 2005 and 2007, was released early Friday morning. She marked the occasion by releasing a brand new song, titled “Consumerism” – a track which reflects the space she was in while facing some of her recent challenges.

In sharing a little of the background on the song, Lauryn took to her Tumblr page writing:

Consumerism is part of some material I was trying to finish before I had to come in. We did our best to eek out a mix via verbal and emailed direction, thanks to the crew of surrogate ears on the other side. Letters From Exile is material written from a certain space, in a certain place. I felt the need to discuss the underlying socio-political, cultural paradigm as I saw it. I haven’t been able to watch the news too much recently, so I’m not hip on everything going on. But inspiration of this sort is a kind of news in and of itself, and often times contains an urgency that precedes what happens. I couldn’t imagine it not being relevant. Messages like these I imagine find their audience, or their audience finds them, like water seeking its level.

Take a listen below..