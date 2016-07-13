Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Is Pregnant With Their Third Child, Expecting Another Baby Girl

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa are expecting their third child, another baby girl. The couple took to Instagram to share the news; posting a photo of a onesie printed with “Black Mamba,” tiny sneakers and a red bow.

“Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba #Thankful,” Kobe captioned the photo.

The former Lakers star closed out his 20-year NBA career in April, scoring 60 points in his final game, against the Utah Jazz.

Kobe and Vanessa already have two daughters – Natalia, 13 and Gianna, 10.

Congrats to the couple!

Photos: USA TODAY Sports/Kirby Lee / Instagram

