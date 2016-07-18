Kim Kardashian Posts Video To Prove Kanye West Spoke To Taylor Swift About ‘Famous’ Line, Taylor Responds

After dropping his song “Famous” earlier this year, Kanye West came under fire for his lyric that name-dropped Taylor Swift. As Ye received backlash for his rhymes, he was adamant about the fact that it was approved by Taylor, but she denied ever speaking with him about the line.

But, on Sunday, Kim Kardashian produced receipts; posting video of her husband’s conversation with Taylor on Snapchat.

The video shows Kanye on speakerphone with Taylor, going over the lyric: “For all my south side n****s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Taylor then responded saying: “I mean, it’s like a compliment.”

She goes on to tell Kanye she really appreciates him telling her about it. “That’s really nice,” she says. She also tells him: “You honestly didn’t know who I was before that.”

Interestingly, during her Grammy acceptance speech for album of the year, Taylor was noted as taking a dig at Kanye, saying:

As the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there: there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.

But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you’ll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.

Catch a few clips from the conversation below..


 

Taylor has since took to Instagram saying she was never informed about the part where she was a called a b***h, and that her being painted as a liar is character assassination.

See her response in full here:

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

