Kim Kardashian, North West, Fabolous & More Attend Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 Fashion Show

Kanye West debuted the newest installment of his fashion line, Yeezy Season 2, yesterday at New York Fashion Week. The show, livestreamed to theaters around the world, brought out Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and many more.

Kim Kardashian shared pics from her hubby’s presentation, which showed she was accompanied by her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Her and Kanye’s adorable daughter North was also in attendance. The mommy daughter duo matched in nude colored outfits.

“YEEZY SEASON 2!!!! Congrats to my baby for a crazy sick show!!!!” Kim tweeted.

Catch more pics, and clips from the show here:

