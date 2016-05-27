Khloe Kardashian Files For Divorce From Lamar Odom A Second Time

Khloe Kardashian has filed for divorce from Lamar Odom a second time. According to TMZ, with the help of attorney Laura Wasser, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed paperwork on Thursday, and as she did before, cites irreconcilable differences.

More from TMZ:

Our sources say there is a prenup and the 2 worked out a property settlement the first time around, so now it’s just a waiting game. In California, a divorce cannot become final until 6 months after it’s filed. We’re told the divorce is amicable … Khloe and Lamar are on good terms and he was given a heads-up she was filing. In the docs, Khloe does say she wants to legally drop the Odom name and go back to her maiden handle.

TMZ broke the story … Khloe filed for divorce the first time in December 2013, and the paperwork just sat in the courthouse as she tried to salvage her marriage. When Lamar OD’d at a Nevada brothel last October Khloe dismissed her divorce petition … just weeks before the divorce was to become final. She says it was never about getting back with Lamar … she just didn’t want to upset him while he was recovering. But the final straw came in March when Khloe saw pics on TMZ that Lamar was drinking again.