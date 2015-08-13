Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Ambushed By Lamar Odom, Lamar Denies Claims

Yesterday, Khloe Kardashian was allegedly blindsided and ambushed by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Lamar Odom at the gym.

According to TMZ, Khloe was on her way into SoulCycle in Beverly Hills at 6:45 Wednesday morning:

When Lamar came out of nowhere, screaming at her. An eyewitness tells us Lamar was demanding that she talk to him. She kept walking as he was screaming. At that point Lamar touched Khloe’s arm and she screamed at him, “Get off of me, get off of me. Stop. Stop.”

They also report that another eyewitness asked Khloe if she wanted them to call the cops, which caused Lamar to scream: “You’re not going to call the cops on Lamar Odom.”

Khloe followed screaming, “How did you know I was here?” but did not get a clear answer from Lamar. The site was told Khloe, visibly freaked out by the incident, hurried to her car and drove away.

Lamar is now speaking out about the incident, telling TMZ he’s “heartbroken because he says Khloe knows what really happened, but … for some reason … won’t go public to clear his name.” He not only denies stalking Khloe, he says he didn’t touch or ambush her — and adds that the meeting was actually prearranged with Khloe.

He also told the site that he’s hurt that Khloe’s not standing up for him – and threatens to spill secrets (whose, he doesn’t say), if something like this happens again.

Khloe and Lamar signed divorce papers last month, nearly two years after parting ways.

Photos: Life & Style Magazine/ TMZ Sports Screenshot