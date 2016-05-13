Keyshia Cole Locates Her Biological Father After 34 Years

Keyshia Cole has often spoke about her search for her biological father, and the R&B songstress was finally able to locate him. On Instagram, she shared a photo of her father, Virgil Hunter, along with a message.

“While in NYC I was overwhelmed with emotion, I explained while on stage at the Barclays, the situation I was faced with at that moment, which was, my father and I finding our way to each other, After 34 years,” she explained.

Keyshia says that after taking a paternity test, it was determined that Mr. Hunter is her father – and also expressed her excitement with the news.

“I knew at that time, a paternity test was in place, well the results are in, and this is my father!!” she added. “His name is Virgil Hunter, and at this present time, I’m in Oakland spending time, getting to kno him! The story behind this is beyond me!!! God has his hands all in this!!! I’m so excited, So excited with taking this a day at a time!!!

