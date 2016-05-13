Keyshia Cole Locates Her Biological Father After 34 Years

Posted on by

keyshia-cole-finds-her-father-05-christal_rock

Keyshia Cole has often spoke about her search for her biological father, and the R&B songstress was finally able to locate him. On Instagram, she shared a photo of her father, Virgil Hunter, along with a message.

“While in NYC I was overwhelmed with emotion, I explained while on stage at the Barclays, the situation I was faced with at that moment, which was, my father and I finding our way to each other, After 34 years,” she explained.

Keyshia says that after taking a paternity test, it was determined that Mr. Hunter is her father – and also expressed her excitement with the news.

“I knew at that time, a paternity test was in place, well the results are in, and this is my father!!” she added. “His name is Virgil Hunter, and at this present time, I’m in Oakland spending time, getting to kno him! The story behind this is beyond me!!! God has his hands all in this!!! I’m so excited, So excited with taking this a day at a time!!!

Sending a big congrats Keyshia!

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Keyshia Cole’s Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Cruel’ Wing Sandals
Keyshia Cole Readies First Independent Single ‘Best Friend’
Keyshia Cole Shoots Down Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Bow Wow’s Baby
Cam Newton Announces He Is A Father, Welcomes Son With Longtime Girlfriend Kia Proctor

One thought on “Keyshia Cole Locates Her Biological Father After 34 Years

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *