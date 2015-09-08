Kevin Hart Reveals Wedding To Eniko Parrish Set For August 2016

Kevin Hart and his fiancée Eniko Parrish have set an official date for their wedding. While chatting with ET’s Kevin Frazier during his charity weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday, the comedian revealed they will tie the knot on August 8, 2016.

“We’re gonna go August 8th, next year man,” said Kevin. “That’s right ladies. I’ve got to put this chocolate in the freezer. So if you wanted a piece, you better take that want and put it in your pocket, because you ain’t gonna get it, because its happening, August 8th. I’m going to lock this love up in a box.”

He admits to leaving all plans for the wedding in Eniko’s hands. He only asks that she stays within the budget they agreed on: “To be honest with you, I don’t know what the hell is going on,” he joked, when asked if they’d set location. “I told her, ‘Do what you want to do, and just come back to me with a finished product.'”

“She has a number, if she goes above this number it’s not happening,” he added. “That’s all I did, I gave her a budget.”

The couple got engaged in August 2014.

Photo: Kevin Hart – Instagram