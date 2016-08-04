Kerry Washington Talks Motherhood Advice She’s Received From Shonda Rhimes, Explains Social Media Hiatus In ‘InStyle’

Kerry Washington gets gorge in green and blue on the cover of InStyle’s latest issue. The Scandal star, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, opens up about motherhood advice she’s received from Shonda Rhimes, and her recent hiatus from social media.

“I’ve really leaned heavily on my boss’s experience,” explained Kerry. “I consider myself busy, but Shonda has about four of five shows, three kids…She says, ‘If you feel like you have just the right amount of help, then you don’t have enough.’ My therapist said this too. You need a lot of support. No just logistically but emotionally and spiritually.”

On her hiatus from social media, the 39-year-old actress details why she needed a break, saying: “I started to feel overwhelmed, like there was too much noise. I felt like I had to get back to who Kerry really is.”

“…That thing that happens in social media where you’re comparing your day or your life or your food or your mood or your kids to somebody else’s,” she continues. (Celebrities: They’re just like us!) “I felt like I needed to create a little more stillness around me.”

The soon-to-be mother of two admits that her pregnancy played a factor in her need for stillness. “There’s something about pregnancy,” she says, “that willingness to take up more space in the world–that is liberating.”

Also, on having 4 million followers on Twitter and 3 million on Instagram, Kerry says, “It’s the Jay Z in me” (referring to music mogul also not following anyone on social media).

To read more on Kerry, like her candid thoughts on the state of the world today, grab the September issue of InStyle, on newsstands and available for digital download on Friday, August 12th.