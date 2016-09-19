Kerry Washington Talks ‘Anxiety’ About Having A Second Child, Not Knowing Baby’s Gender Yet [Video]

Kerry Washington wowed in a black Brandon Maxwell cutout gown that showed off her baby bump, at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the Scandal star on the red carpet, where she talked her anxiety about expecting her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha and also revealed that they are waiting to find out the gender of their baby (they are already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle).

“I’m an only [child] so every time the family grows it uh… it brings up a little bit of anxiety,” the actress explained to ET’s Kevin Frazier. “But it’s fantastic. I’m really happy.”

As for their baby’s gender, she says: “We don’t know, yeah. I’m open — honestly, healthy, happy baby — that’s what we want.”

Kerry also dished on her dress for the evening, explaining that it was custom made for her by Brandon Maxwell.

“This dress was made for me, obviously, I didn’t go into a mall to buy this with a perfect bump,” she said. “Brandon Maxwell made this dress for me. I’m just a fan of his. I love what he’s done with Gaga through the years and with the first lady recently, so I’m really honored he made this dress.”

