Kerry Washington Covers Glamour’s October Issue; Dishes On “Scandal” Style, Keeping Quiet About Personal Life & Her Real-Life Gladiators

As Scandal fans anticipate the return of Olivia Pope and her gladiators, with season 3, the show’s leading lady, Kerry Washington, covers Glamour magazine’s October issue.

Inside, she dishes on fashion (when it started to be fun for her, as well as her style on the hit television series). Recently surprising fans, wedding San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry talks why she doesn’t speak about her personal life, and she also discusses her real-life gladiators.

Read a few highlights below..

At what point did it start to be fun, or is it still kind of something you do because it’s part of the job?

It started out as, like, Good-Student Kerry. OK, I’m going to admit this: There were a couple of actresses whom I felt were having the upper hand careerwise—because they knew how to work that red carpet. I was like, “I’m missing a really important tool. If I am the CEO of the Kerry Washington Corporation, my marketing department is really lax.” So I sort of developed a new character: Red-Carpet Kerry. And I researched her like any other character. I actually called Tracee Ellis Ross [the actress and Diana Ross’s daughter], who’s a good friend, and literally asked, “How do you pronounce Hermès?” Red-Carpet Kerry needed to know… The professor’s daughter kicked in. I was doing library hours on fashion. And then it happened—I was in love.

And the fashion on Scandal is a whole other story. All that white! Did that come from you?

From me and the costume designer Lyn Paolo. And the pants—that Olivia wears pants—that was mine, because I really wanted her to wear the pants in that relationship.

I’ve heard that people have been walking into Prada and asking for the Olivia Pope purse.

And Movado for the Olivia Pope watch. My mother was like, “I think I want an Olivia Pope watch for Mother’s Day.”

OK, so relationships. In interview after interview, you always use the same phrase: “I don’t talk about my personal life.” I’m curious about the discipline that it requires to be so tight-lipped.

I learned through experience that it doesn’t work for me to talk about my personal life. I’ve had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it. I was on the cover of a bridal magazine [InStyle Weddings, in 2005, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow]. But I couldn’t just turn around and say, “I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.” So I just thought, OK, no more.

I love the whole idea of “gladiators” [Olivia’s term for her employees and, now, what fans of the show call themselves.] So who are your gladiators?

My closest girlfriends from college, and I’m really close to the girls on the show. It’s a sisterhood.… That’s the big thing that really differentiates me from Olivia: She compartmentalizes her relationships. I really try to let my friends into all of my life. They know that Red-Carpet Kerry is a version of Kerry, and they know that DNC Speaker Kerry is me.

