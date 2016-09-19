Kendrick Lamar Presents Snoop Dogg With ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honor At BET Hip Hop Awards

Kendrick Lamar surprised the crowd at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre in Atlanta during Saturday’s taping of the BET Hip Hop Awards – when he appeared on stage to present Snoop Dogg with his “I Am Hip Hop” honor.

“He mastered the game through tests and challenges that earned him the respect of a college professor, except his game came from the streets,” Kendrick said. “He put (me) on game, so I would avoid the same pitfalls. … Snoop Dogg was the God, and continues to be so.”

He also said the West Coast rapper “paved a way into many hearts” with his authentic rap flow and infectious persona.

While accepting the award, Snoop encouraged aspiring rappers to continue to “push the envelope.”:

“To all the young rappers in the game, a lot of people don’t understand you. Y’all are misunderstood,” he said. “I was misunderstood at the beginning. So you got to keep pushing, be original and diverse. Hip-hop was created many years ago and it’s taken people so many places. You have to be who you are.”

The politically-charged show, hosted by DJ Khaled, will air on BET on Oct. 4.- featuring performances from T.I., Gucci Mane, Desiigner and more.

