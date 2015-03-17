Kelly Rowland Debuts Son Titan Jewell On The Cover Of ESSENCE

Kelly Rowland, her husband Tim Weatherspoon, and their adorable son Titan Jewell (who looks like he’s smiling at his dad in the super cute snap) grace the cover of ESSENCE magazine’s April issue.

Inside, Kelly talks her journey to happiness; explaining that although there’s been some bumps along the way… she’s truly happy at this point in her life: “My road to my happiness hasn’t been an easy one,” she said. “It hasn’t been peachy all the time, but I am so, so happy… surrounded with so much love.”

Kelly and Tim were married in an intimate Costa Rican wedding last May, and welcomed their son in late 2014. “My priority is my husband first,” she shared while laughing. “That’s how the baby got there.”

For more on how the singer juggles marriage and motherhood with her career, grab a copy of ESSENCE’s April issue, on newsstands March 20.

Photos: ESSENCE/ Black Celeb Kids