Keke Palmer Debuts New ‘Queen Of Kush’ Tattoo, Explains Significance Behind It

Keke Palmer hit up an NYC tattoo shop over the weekend, where she got a new neck tattoo. Located on the back of her neck, the tattoo features the Kingdom of Kush (an ancient African Nubian kingdom), and reads “Queen of Kush,” which she says represents Amanirenas – was one of the most famous Queens of Kush.

Along with the photo, Keke explained:

The Kingdom of Kush or Kush was an ancient African Nubian kingdom situated on the confluences of the Blue Nile, White Nile and River Atbara. (1050/1070 B.C. – 350 A.D.) but at the height of its power in about 700 B.C. the Kingdom of Kush controlled the entirety of Egypt itself with Kushite Pharaohs ruling.

What I love most is it’s history’s of female rulers!! In school, we very rarely ever learn about female rules and never about African rulers. Amanirenas was one of the most famous Queens of Kush. She reigned from about 40 B.C.E. to 10 B.C.E. She is one of the most famous kandakes(means queen really but that was the title back then), because of her role leading Kushite armies against the Romans from in a war that lasted five years (27 BCE – 22 BCE). She was able to communicate a peace treaty that favoured the Kushites, granting them land and an exemption from future taxation. She has been described as brave, with one eye #MyAncestors

“P. S. “Egypt” is a Greek word meaning black,” she added, “hence the rename when they invaded.”

Additionally, late last week, Keke debuted a new video of her and her crew dancing to Desiigner‘s “Panda” and Drake‘s “Controlla.” In case you missed it, check that out here.

Photos: Keke Palmer – Instagram