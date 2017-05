Karrueche Tran rocks diffent shades of denim in a sultry photo shoot for FLAUNT magazine. Shot by Brian Higbee, the 27-year-old model poses in an acid wash distressed denim jacket by Guess and light acid wash jeans by Ksubi, a sleeveless denim shirt by Mavi, light denim button-up shirt by G-Star RAW with ‘Lola’ denim shorts by Neuw and more. See more of Karrueche’s denim fashion, with additional snaps from the shoot inside.

