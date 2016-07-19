Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Will Not Face Criminal Charges For Taylor Swift Recording

Yesterday, TMZ noted that back in February Taylor Swift‘s lawyer threatened Kanye West with prosecution for recording his conversation with Taylor about the line in Kanye’s “Famous.” The site now says that Kanye, nor his wife Kim Kardashian (who released video of the call) will not face criminal charges, because Taylor had no expectation of privacy.

TMZ reports:

Here’s the problem … in California, if someone records a “confidential communication” and the other party to the conversation doesn’t know it’s being taped, it’s a crime. But “confidential communication” does not include conversations that “may be overheard.” We’ve heard the full tape … and Taylor knew she was overheard. The conversation from Kanye’s end was on speaker phone, and during the call producer Rick Rubin speaks up several times. Members of the crew filming Kanye on the call also speak in the room. There’s no doubt listening to the full tape … Taylor knew she was being overheard. As a result, it’s pretty clear … Kanye didn’t violate the law by recording it.

Sunday night, Kim posted a series of videos on Snapchat that proved Kanye had a conversation with Taylor prior to releasing “Famous.” Taylor responded to the leak on Instagram, calling it character assassination.

