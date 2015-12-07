Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Reveal Newborn Son’s Name

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian welcomed their second child – a son – early Saturday morning.

Kim took to her website to share the news with fans shortly after his arrival, and she is now following up with a message; revealing that they named their newborn son Saint West and that he weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz.

“I do like the name Easton,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres while talking rumored names a few months ago. “I don’t think my husband likes that name, but I do like it.”

She added: “I don’t think we’ll go another direction. It’s definitely not South. Every time someone says South, I just want to roll my eyes.”

Saint is joining his big sister North West, born in June 2013.

Congrats again to the couple!

