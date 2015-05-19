Kandi Burruss Celebrates Birthday & ‘Kandi’s Ski Trip’ Premiere

Kandi Burruss took over Suite Lounge in downtown Atlanta with family and friends over the weekend, in celebration of her 39th birthday, as well as the premiere of her show Kandi’s Ski Trip.

Her hubby Todd Tucker, their daughters Riley and Kaela, and Kandi’s mom Joyce were there. The birthday girl’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Claudia Jordan, and Demetria McKinney — and many more came out to show support.

Along with a tiered cake with Kandi’s name written on it, there were plenty of goodie like cupcakes and banana pudding for guests to enjoy.

Rasheeda and Kirk were snapped as they made it..

And Toya Wright posed with Rasheeda once she arrived.

The ladies were spotted with Monyetta Shaw and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Kandi smiled for the camera with Riley and Kaela..kandi-burruss-celebrates-ski-trip-premiere-and-birthday-20-christal_rock
And Tiny..

She also caught up with Claudia, Cynthia, and Demetria.

As well as Lil Scrappy.

Kenya posed with Claudia and Demetria.

Tiny was snapped alongside Shekinah Jo.

Mama Joyce and Momma Dee got in a pic..

And Phaedra flashed a big smile while outside.

Looks like everybody had a good time. Happy Birthday Kandi!

Photos: FreddyO/ Kandi Burruss – Instagram

