K. Michelle Shows Off Piece From Her ‘Live Like Queens’ Home Goods Line + She Teases ‘Ain’t You’ Video

K. Michelle‘s home goods line, “Live Like Queens,” is on its way. The “Not a Little Bit” singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on one of the pieces from the line.

“My house is furnished with my own home good line “Live Like Queens” furniture and accessories,” she wrote. “Coming soon can’t wait for you guys to see everything.”

K described the line as an “upscale affordable home good line,” that has “everything from my custom designed furniture, my doggie beds, candles, bed and bath accessories.”

Additionally, she’s prepping the video for her single, “Ain’t You,” off her her upcoming album, More Issues Than Vogue. She shared a behind the scenes clip from the shoot, which finds her in a sexy black number.

Music video director, Alan Ferguson, was spotted on the set.

Check it out below..

#AintYou ? Behind The Scenes. ? Can’t wait for y’all to see! ? #MoreIssuesThanVogue A video posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Feb 24, 2016 at 11:04am PST

Photo: K. Michelle – Instagram