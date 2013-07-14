Jury Finds George Zimmerman Not Guilty; Trayvon Martin’s Parents Respond

After more than 16 hours of deliberation, over two days, the jury in the Trayvon Martin murder trial, has found George Zimmerman not guilty in the death of the Florida teen.

Prosecutors argued that Zimmerman had profiled and stalked Trayvon, who was returning from a convenience store after buying candy and a soft drink. A jury of six women returned the verdict in a Florida courtroom on Saturday, acquitting the 29-year-old of 2nd degree murder, as well as the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Martin family attorney, Benjamin Crump, said in a statement to the media following the verdict:

We are very saddened by the jury’s verdict. The family is heartbroken. Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin would like to thank people around the world for their support. To everybody that put their hoodies up. To everybody that said, “I am Trayvon. To Tracy and Sabrina, your tireless work. We know Trayvon is up there, proud. This morning, Martin Luther King’s daughter Tweeted me that this was a defining moment for the progress of her father’s dream. He would want us to conduct ourselves on the higher plane of dignity and discipline. For Trayvon to rest in peace, we must all be peaceful.

Trayvon’s father, Tracy, posted the following message on Twitter: “Even though I am broken-hearted, my faith is unshattered. I will always love my baby Tray … even in his death I know my baby proud of the FIGHT we along with all of you put up for him.” While his mother, Sybrina, tweeted: “Lord during my darkest hour I lean on you…Thank you all for your prayers. I will love you forever Trayvon!!!”

If he’d been convicted, Zimmerman faced up to life in prison.

