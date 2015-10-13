John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Having A Baby

John Legend‘s wife Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with their first child. The couple has been trying to conceive for some time now, and Chrissy revealed the exciting news by posting the above photo with John’s hand on her belly – along with the following message:

John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!

A source tells E! News that Chrissy is feeling great, and enjoying every second of her pregnancy. “She is taking good care of her body and making sure her and their baby are healthy and feeling good,” the insider adds. “John has been a huge support for Chrissy during this time. He could not be more excited until their baby comes into this world.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Congrats!

Photos: Chrissy Teigen – Instagram