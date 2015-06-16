Jill Scott Unveils Artwork & Release Date For New Album ‘Woman’

Jill Scott announced her new album; unveiling its name, artwork, and release date. Titled Woman, the Grammy Award winner’s fifth studio album is set to arrive on July 24 – marking her Atlantic Records debut.

Collaborators on this project include songwriter/producer Aaron Pearce, and longtime creative colleague Andre Harris. “I wanted some of the storytelling of country music that I enjoy so much, the simple stories,” the singer told Billboard. “The album is pretty eclectic, but again it’s me storytelling from the point of view of a grown-up woman.”

Woman, the follow-up to 2011’s The Light of the Sun (which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200), has already seen the release of its lead single, “Fools Gold.”