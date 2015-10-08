Jennifer Hudson Talks ‘Chiraq’ & Opens Up About Her Family’s Murders: ‘You Never Know How Much You Can Get Through Until You’re Going Through It.’

Tragically, Jennifer Hudson‘s mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew were murdered in her hometown of Chicago in 2008. It’s something the singer and actress rarely discusses, but, she opens up about it in an interview with Glamour magazine.

“It’s frustrating as hell to me to have somebody who ain’t lost nothing try to talk to me about it,” she says. “I want to say, ‘Don’t even bother, because you know nothing.’ But you never know how much you can get through until you’re going through it.”

She says that giving birth to her son, David, a year later, is what helped her make it through it. “I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child,” she says. “I tell David [now six] all the time, ‘You saved my life.’ ”

Following his birth, she and fiancé, David Otunga, moved from Florida back to Chicago — the place she will always call home. “Here I get to take off Little Miss Celebrity and be normal, let my feet touch the ground,” she says. “I feel like it keeps me me.”

On lessons she teaches her son, and says that one day she open up to him about the racism she’s faced:

I’ve started by telling him some of the world’s greatest people—leaders and athletes—are black people. But I also tell him the reality of things. When a little black boy was playing in a playground with a toy gun and got shot by police, I told him, ‘You can’t go outside and play with a gun. That’s not safe or smart for you to do.’ I want to teach him, to make him able to make smart decisions for himself. Someday she’ll talk to him about the racism she’s faced: when she was nine and harassed by police for sitting on the steps of her church barefoot; when, far later in life, movers would only communicate with her white driver about where to put her things in her new house; when flight attendants demanded to see her ticket to prove she was sitting in first class instead of coach. “It’s disappointing more than anything,” she says. “Forget culture shock: It’s a time shock. This is really happening! But I feel like a majority of us in America are in denial about it.”

Additionally, Jennifer talks her role in Spike Lee‘s Chiraq; recalling a scene in which they were all holding up boards with [photos of] their slain children on them, and she turns to see a sea of real women holding up pictures of children they actually lost.

