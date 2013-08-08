Jennifer Hudson Spotted Leaving New York Hotel; Stars As Winnie Mandela In New Film [Pics+ Trailer]

Jennifer Hudson waved to fans while stepping out of her New York hotel on Wednesday. The 31-year-old singer stars as Nelson Mandela‘s wife, Winnie Mandela, in the upcoming biopic – Winnie Mandela. The film chronicles the life of the iconic leader’s wife, as she fights for her husband’s freedom during his long incarceration, endures 18 months of solitary confinement of her own and battles to help end apartheid.

Terrance Howard joins her as Nelson Mandela in the film, which is set to hit theaters next month (Sept. 6).

In case you missed the movie’s trailer, check it out following the pics below..

Winnie Mandela Trailer:

