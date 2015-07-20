Jennifer Hudson Fronts New York & Company Soho Jeans Campaign

Jennifer Hudson has been named the face of New York & Company’s Soho Jeans Collection, and looks amazing in photos from the new campaign. High-waist flare sailor jeans, boyfriend jeans, high-waist jean leggings and a boho fringed skirt, are included in the 70’s-inspired fashions.

“What I love most about New York is the diversity. It’s a haven for individuality and I have always found that to be inspiring,” the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer says in a statement. “That sort of energy affects me in all ways but especially when it comes to my style. New York & Company’s Soho Jeans Collection helps women the same way with a line that’s fashion forward, great fitting and comfortable for whatever your day brings.”

The Soho Jeans Collection, available in sizes 0 to 18, retails for less than $70, and according to USA Today, to celebrate the launch of the campaign, customers who purchase a pair of Soho Jeans can get an additional pair for free. Look for the collection in stores nationwide, July 22.