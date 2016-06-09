Jay Z, Future & DJ Khaled Shoot ‘I Got The Keys’ Video With An All Star Cast

The video for DJ Khaled‘s collaboration with Jay Z and Future, “I Got the Keys,” is well on its was. The trio united with an all star cast that included 2 Chainz, T.I., Fabolous, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Swizz Beatz and A$AP Ferg to shoot the visuals at the Queens Detention Facility. Epic Records Chairman/CEO, L.A. Reid, was also spotted on set.

In the black and white snaps, shared on Instagram, the fellas were all dapper in suits. “A few good men. That’s what this picture represents to me,” Khaled captioned one of the photos he shared. It’s the culture in all its excellence. It’s a rare glimpse of the icon Jay Z on a video set, so you know it’s special cloth alert on another level. We put something very special together for you the fans. Let me put it this way, I GOT THE [keys] TO MORE SUCCESS!!!”

There’s no word on when the video will arrive, but get a sneak peek through pics, below..







Photos: DJ Khaled/ Future/ Swizz Beatz/ Tip/ 2 Chainz – Instagram