Janet Jackson Debuts Baby Bump While Out And About In London

Janet Jackson debuted her growing baby bump while out and about in London Tuesday afternoon. The 50-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child with husband, Wissam Al Mana, was seen leaving the baby furniture store, Back In Action, in dark sweatpants, a long sleeve top, sneakers.

An eyewitness tells ET that the iconic songstress arrived at the store in a chauffeured black Mercedes along with her bodyguard, assistant and two others from her entourage. After being greeted by staff, the doors were shut for her visit – and she was seated at a table to seemingly go over some of the store’s merchandise. According to the eyewitness, Janet strolled the store and took an interest in one of the prams during her 45-minute visit.

Janet and her husband have a home in London – one of several that they own around the world – but, according to ET, there’s no word yet if she’ll give birth there. Additionally, no details have been revealed about she’s due, but signs do point to November.

Photo: ET Video Screenshot