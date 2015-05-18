Janet Jackson Announces New Album & World Tour For 2015

Good news for all Janet Jackson fans who have been waiting on some new music. The songstress made the announcement on Twitter that fans will soon be getting – “new music, new world tour, [and] a new movement.”

In a  video titled “Announcement” (below), a computer program generates her voice, and she can be heard saying:

I promised you’d hear it from my lips, and now you will. This year. New music, new world tour, a new movement. I’ve been listening. Let’s keep the conversation going.

Janet’s last studio album was 2008’s Discipline, and she last toured in 2011.

Photo: FanPop

