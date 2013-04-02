Janelle Monáe Covers Essence Magazine: “Showing My Skin Is Not What Makes Me Sexy.”

Janelle Monáe beams, rockin’ her signature pompadour and a bright red lip on the cover of Essence magazine’s May 2013 issue.

During her sit-down with the magazine, she dishes on her unique style, and talks redefining what is means to be sexy. Read an excerpt from her interview inside.

“People don’t ask Jay-Z to take his shirt off when he rhymes,” she says defiantly. Her refusal to let it all hang out is a major part of her attempt to “redefine what it means to be sexy and what it means to be a woman. Showing my skin is not what makes me sexy,” she declares. “I like skirts and dresses just like everyone else, but I had a message I needed to put out there. It was up to me to show people and young girls there was another way.”

