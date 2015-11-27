James Wright Spends Thanksgiving With Patti LaBelle, She Gifts Him With A Louis Vuitton Bag For His Brithday

James Wright became an overnight sensation, after his review of Patti LaBelle‘s sweet potato pies went viral. To show her gratitude, Miss Patti invited James to spend Thanksgiving with her in Philly.

“This pie has been doing really well,” she told Quincy Harris of Good Morning Philadelphia on Tuesday. “My new friend, James Wright, did this fierce video and took the pie over the top, and people are losing their minds about the pie. Thank you, James.

“We’re going to be together in Philly,” she continues. “He’s spending Thanksgiving with Miss Patti. I’m going to cook for him.”

James made his way to Philadelphia, and not only was he celebrating Thanksgiving, but he was celebrating his birthday as well. He posted a clip to his Facebook which showed the R&B legend and guests singing Happy Birthday to him. She also gifted him with a Louis Vuitton travel bag. “Because James is going to be a world traveler,” she said as she helped him remove the bag from it’s box.”

“This has been the best Thanksgiving ever and it’s also been the best birthday ever and I’m very very grateful,” wrote James. “And at this point in my life I’m kind of speechless but we serve an awesome God a God that can change your life around in less than a second I seek Him so I can be more and more like Him daily like I always say when I’m done the whole world is going to be smiling. Thankyou Ms. Patti Labelle.” Sweet!

He also showed off a few of the things she whipped up for their dinner, and shared another video of them singing and dancing together.

“I’m grateful if someone gave me a $1 bill life is not always about money it’s about living is about loving and it’s about laughing and it’s about being happy at the end of the day,” he added. “I appreciate any and everything that people do for me it’s called being grateful. And another thing really quick stop speaking for me.”

Looks like they had a good time, and Miss Patti definitely made the day one to remember.

See the clips he shared from their time together below..

Photos: James Wright – Facebook