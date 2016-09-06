Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones Gets Married With Jada And Will Smith In Attendance

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, recently married with Jada and her husband, Will Smith, in attendance.

The bride, 63, opted for a gorgeous white Berta gown with lace detail, and beading – while the groom was dapper in a beige suit with a red tie.

Jada and her mom opened up about their relationship in a 2013 interview with Redbook. Jada revealed that while her friend tells her the absolute truth 100 percent of the time, her mom is pretty honest, too.

“But I don’t feel like being her mother gives me the right to interfere, Adrienne said in response. “I respect that we grew up in different times. Her perspective on things often differs from mine: It’s old-school/new-school. I’ve learned to trust the decisions she makes for herself and her family, because they are excellent.”

Congrats to the couple!