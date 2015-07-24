Ice Cube, Dr. Dre & ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Stars Cover ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Talk Possible Reunion Tour With Eminem & More

With N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton, set to hit the big screen on August 14, original members, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, pose on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, along with stars of the movie — O’Shea Jackson Jr. ( Ice Cube’s son, playing him), Corey Hawkins (who plays Dr. Dre), and Jason Mitchell (as Eazy-E).

During their sit-down with the magazine, Dr. Dre speaks on how criticism they received over their songs years ago, has turned into understanding:

It’s crazy how we were getting criticized for this years ago. And now, it’s just like, ‘OK, we understand.’ This movie will keep shining a light on the problem, especially because of all the situations that are happening in Ferguson and here in Los Angeles. It’s definitely going to keep this situation in people’s minds and make sure that everyone out there knows that this is a problem that keeps happening still today.

And, Ice Cube talks their freedom to express themselves when thinking back on the group’s early raps (they made four albums before they broke up in 1991):

It was always about free speech, being able to express yourself, whether people like it or not. That’s the great thing about being in this country, is to be able to speak your mind and not be censored.

There was also talks of possibly reuniting N.W.A. for a European tour that would find Eminem joining Ice Cube and Dr. Dre. We don’t have anything settled yet with everyone’s schedules,” says Universal chief Donna Langley. “But we think it can create a lot of buzz.”

Hit THR to read more.