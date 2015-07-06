Houston Rockets Star James Harden & Khloe Kardashian Spotted Together In Las Vegas

Posted on

james-harden-and-khloe-kardashian-spotted-out-christal_rockJames Harden and Khloe Kardashian were spotted out and about in Sin City during 4th of July weekend — amid rumors that they are dating.

TMZ Sports snapped a couple pics of the twosome Saturday night, who was first spied leaving dinner at a fancy Asian restaurant, Red 8, inside the Wynn (where sources say they looked cozy sitting side by side during their meal) — and later hit up Drai’s nightclub for Chris Brown’s performance.

It’s said that Khloe first connected with the Houston Rockets baller while attending her brother-in-law, Kanye West‘s, birthday bash at the Staples Center last month. James served as one of the coaches for the star-studded basketball game that was part of Kanye’s b-day celebration.

james-harden-and-khloe-kardashian-spotted-out-01-christal_rock

Photos: TMZ Sports

    Reply

