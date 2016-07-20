Houston Rappers Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Paul Wall & More Meet With Mayor To Talk Bettering The Community + They Open Accounts At Black-Owned Unity National Bank

Houston, TX rappers Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth, Z-Ro and more, came together in an initiative, called “Hope for Houston.” They all met with Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, on Tuesday in a private meeting at City Hall for a “no holding back” conversation about how to better the city.

“We don’t have all the answers, we might not have any of the answers, but at least we are acknowledging there is a serious problem, explained Paul Wall. “We don’t want to wait until there’s riots in the streets.”

According to KTRK, the group says they support Mayor Turner, who says there are people throughout the city that are hurting and want to be seen and listened to, in his efforts.

“It’s not just people in the hood that need to be held accountable for their actions. It’s the people in law enforcement that needs to be held accountable for their actions,” said Willie D of the Geto Boys. “It’s very important that people understand when we say black lives matter, we’re not saying that blue lives do not matter.”

They didn’t stop at the meeting with the mayor, the rappers also paid a visit to Unity National Bank – the only Black-owned bank in the state of Texas – to opens accounts.

Catch a few more pics and a clip, as they put their “Hope for Houston” iniative into motion, below..







Photos: Slim Thug – Instagram/ CW39