Gucci Mane Brings Out Drake, Future, 2 Chainz And More At Homecoming Show In Atlanta

Gucci Mane had Atlanta’s Fox Theatre lit with “Gucci Mane and Friends” – his first show since his May release from prison.
Drake and his Summer Sixteen tour partner, Future, hit the stage with La flare, as well as 2 Chainz and Fetty Wap – and Gucci’s girlfriend, Keyshia Ka’oir, also made an appearance.
LIVE WITH @DRAKE pic.twitter.com/Gf43SRgkvT
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 23, 2016
“My hype man kilt that s**t last night @keyshiakaoir,” Gucci captioned a photo of him and Keyshia on stage.
Gucci’s celebration also comes on the heels of the release of his new album, Everybody Looking, which dropped on Friday.
Catch a few pics and clips from the night below..
A photo posted by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on
My hype man kilt that shit last night @keyshiakaoir
A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on
Yo @future shut dat bitch down
A video posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on
LIVE WITH @2chainz pic.twitter.com/oOgG2niBKw
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 23, 2016
.@fettywap \ #GucciHomecoming pic.twitter.com/eQjKI8YW2v
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 23, 2016
Photo: Rap Basement – Instagram
