Gucci Mane Brings Out Drake, Future, 2 Chainz And More At Homecoming Show In Atlanta

Gucci Mane had Atlanta’s Fox Theatre lit with “Gucci Mane and Friends” – his first show since his May release from prison.

Drake and his Summer Sixteen tour partner, Future, hit the stage with La flare, as well as 2 Chainz and Fetty Wap – and Gucci’s girlfriend, Keyshia Ka’oir, also made an appearance.

“My hype man kilt that s**t last night @keyshiakaoir,” Gucci captioned a photo of him and Keyshia on stage.

Gucci’s celebration also comes on the heels of the release of his new album, Everybody Looking, which dropped on Friday.

Catch a few pics and clips from the night below..

A photo posted by Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:40am PDT

A photo posted by Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

Stuntin like my zaddy? A photo posted by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jul 23, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

My hype man kilt that shit last night @keyshiakaoir A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jul 23, 2016 at 6:59am PDT

Yo @future shut dat bitch down A video posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jul 23, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

When u bae’s hype man? ATL y’all showed out last night!! Mad luv !! A video posted by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jul 23, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

Photo: Rap Basement – Instagram