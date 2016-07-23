Gucci Mane Brings Out Drake, Future, 2 Chainz And More At Homecoming Show In Atlanta

Gucci Mane had Atlanta’s Fox Theatre lit with “Gucci Mane and Friends” – his first show since his May release from prison.

Drake and his Summer Sixteen tour partner, Future, hit the stage with La flare, as well as 2 Chainz and Fetty Wap – and Gucci’s girlfriend, Keyshia Ka’oir, also made an appearance.


 
 
“My hype man kilt that s**t last night @keyshiakaoir,” Gucci captioned a photo of him and Keyshia on stage.

Gucci’s celebration also comes on the heels of the release of his new album, Everybody Looking, which dropped on Friday.

Catch a few pics and clips from the night below..

Stuntin like my zaddy?

A photo posted by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

My hype man kilt that shit last night @keyshiakaoir

A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Yo @future shut dat bitch down

A video posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

When u bae’s hype man? ATL y’all showed out last night!! Mad luv !!

A video posted by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on


Photo: Rap Basement – Instagram

