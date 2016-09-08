Grace & Power: President Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Cover ESSENCE’s October 2016 Issue

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will soon be leaving the White House, as the president’s term nears its end.

ESSENCE is giving them a graceful send-off with the cover of its October 2016 issue – and the lovely couple is picture perfect. Inside, they talk their life in the White House, the state of the nation and the legacy they hope to leave behind.

“…I can unequivocally say that America is better off now than we were when we came into office, said President Obama. “By almost every economic measure, we’re better off But having said that, we still have a lot of work to do.”

While they hope that their initiatives like My Brother’s Keeper, Let’s Move, Let Girls Learn, will remain strong, the couple also plans to hold onto the memories that have been made during their eights years in DC.

“The memories that last ultimately aren’t the family memories,” President Obama added. “Some of my fondest memories of the White House are just being with the girls on a summer night and walking the dogs around the South Lawn, talking and listening to them, trying to get Bo to move because sometimes it’s hot.”

Mrs. Obama says she hopes that their visibility will continue to inspire Black boys and girls.

“I think when it comes to Black kids, it means something for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them,” she explained. “It matters. All the future work that Barack talked about, I think over these last few years, we’ve kind of knocked the ceiling of limitation off the roofs of many young kids; imaginations of what’s possible for them. And as a mother, I wouldn’t underestimate how important that is, having that vision that you can really do anything—not because somebody told you, but because you’ve seen and experienced it. I think that will be a lasting impact on our kids.”

To get a look at ESSENCE’s 12-page salute to the first couple’s finest moments, pick up a copy of the October special collector’s issue, on newsstands Friday, September 9!