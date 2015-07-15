Glory Johnson Seeks $20K A Month In Spousal Support From Brittney Griner

Court documents filed on June 29 in Maricopa County, Arizona, show that Glory Johnson is requesting that Brittney Griner (who filed to their marriage) pay $20,000 per month in spousal support, plus a $10,000 advancement toward attorney fees for her counsel.

According to ESPN, an evidentiary hearing has been set for August 17 at Maricopa County Central Building in Phoenix; regarding Brittney’s petition and Glory’s counter-petition.

More from ESPN:

Johnson’s attorney, Stasy Click, wrote in the June 29 filing that Griner has “far superior control over the family’s financial resources” and that Johnson is “without the necessary financial means to pay for legal representation in this matter.” Neither Johnson’s nor Griner’s attorney returned calls to espnW on Monday. In that June 5 petition, Griner said she was unaware when the in vitro fertilization resulting in Johnson’s pregnancy had taken place. She said the marriage was “based on fraud” and that the parties had acquired “minimal community property and incurred minimal community debts during their three-week marriage.” Griner and Johnson were engaged in August 2014.

Last month, Glory announced that she is pregnant with twins. “For 15yrs Double-Doubles came with hardwork and dedication…now I’ve been blessed by God to have “double doubles” for the rest of my life!” she wrote.

Photo: Glory Johnson – Instagram