Gabrielle Union Rocks Cornrows [Photos]

Ahead of Monday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, Gabrielle Union paid a visit to her hairstylist for a new ‘do. The Being Mary Jane star looked gorge, rockin’ four cornrows that were brown at the top and transitioned to blonde at the ends.

“Braided Bliss…” she captioned a collage of selfies she shared on Instagram. She was later spotted as she hit the game, showing off her toned physique in a little white crop top, ripped knee denim jeans and white sneakers.

She cheered her man on as he and his teammates beat the Raptors in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A photo posted by TheYBF.com (@theybfdaily) on May 10, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

Photos: Gabrielle Union/ TheYBF Daily – Instagram