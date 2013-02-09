Gabrielle Union Pays A Visit To “106 & Park”

Gabrielle Union paid a visit to BET’s 106 & Park in NYC yesterday. The gorgeous actress showed off her toned legs rockin’ a pink DSquared2 mini dress with Christian Louboutin booties. She topped off the look with a leather and floral print jacket.

During her visit, Gabby talked about hosting the 2013 BET honors, which was taped last month in DC. You can catch the show when it airs February 11th at 9/8c.



Photos: WENN