Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker & More Star In ‘Almost Christmas’ [Official Trailer]

Posted on by

almost-christmas-trailer-christal_rock

Almost Christmas (previously A Meyers Christmas) is heading to theaters this November. After getting a look at behind the scenes pics from the set, you can now check out the official trailer. a dysfunctional family gathers together for their first Thanksgiving since their mom died.”

Starring actors like Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Mo’Nique, Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover, Nicole Ari Parker and Romany Malco the hilarious film follows a dysfunctional family, gathering for their first Thanksgiving since their mom died.

Keri Hilson and DC Young Fly are also spotted amongst the cast, plus JB Smoove and Jessie Usher, too.

“They’ve got 5 days to get it together,” reads a message that appears between the movie’s scenes in the clip. While on Instagram, Gabby wrote: “This November, Christmas comes early.”

While waiting for it’s premiere, get a preview below..

You May Also Like

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Turn Their Wedding Footage Into Rom-Com Trailer
‘Almost Christmas’ Premiere Hits Atlanta With Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, Keri Hils...
Gabrielle Union Sues BET Over ‘Being Mary Jane’ Contract
Gabrielle Union Rocks The Cover Of ESSENCE’s November Issue – Talks Marriage, Motherhood...

One thought on “Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker & More Star In ‘Almost Christmas’ [Official Trailer]

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *