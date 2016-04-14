Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker & More Star In ‘Almost Christmas’ [Official Trailer]

Almost Christmas (previously A Meyers Christmas) is heading to theaters this November. After getting a look at behind the scenes pics from the set, you can now check out the official trailer. a dysfunctional family gathers together for their first Thanksgiving since their mom died.”

Starring actors like Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Mo’Nique, Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover, Nicole Ari Parker and Romany Malco the hilarious film follows a dysfunctional family, gathering for their first Thanksgiving since their mom died.

Keri Hilson and DC Young Fly are also spotted amongst the cast, plus JB Smoove and Jessie Usher, too.

“They’ve got 5 days to get it together,” reads a message that appears between the movie’s scenes in the clip. While on Instagram, Gabby wrote: “This November, Christmas comes early.”

While waiting for it’s premiere, get a preview below..