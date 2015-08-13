Gabrielle Union Lends Voice For ‘Lion King’ TV Sequel

Gabrielle Union will be lending her voice to the character, Nala, in Disney’s upcoming television movie – The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar – a spin-off of the animated film The Lion King.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gabby is joined by Rob Lowe, James Earl Jones, Max Charles, Atticus Shaffer, and Sarah Hyland, for the film, which “follows Kion (the second-born son of Simba and Nala) and the rest of the Lion Guard, a task force of animals charged with preserving the Pride Lands.”

Premiering in November on Disney Channel, “Return of the Roar” will be directed by Howy Parkins, and will feature new music from Christopher Willis and Beau Black.

Catch a sneak peek here.

Photo: Disney Junior

