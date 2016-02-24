Watch: Gabrielle Union Dances To Rihanna’s ‘Work’ [Video]

Gabrielle Union slipped into a little black dress, and sandals – as she headed out to celebrate National Margarita Day in NYC with Lime-A-Rita this week. She struck a few poses in the mirror, and also posted a saucy clip of her dancing to Rihanna‘s Drake-assisted single, “Work.”
“What happens when @rihanna drops a new video and I have too much time on my hands,” she captioned the video.
Watch Gabby “Work” below..
Photos: Gabrielle Union – Instagram
