Watch: Gabrielle Union Dances To Rihanna's 'Work' [Video]

Gabrielle Union slipped into a little black dress, and sandals – as she headed out to celebrate National Margarita Day in NYC with Lime-A-Rita this week. She struck a few poses in the mirror, and also posted a saucy clip of her dancing to Rihanna‘s Drake-assisted single, “Work.”

“What happens when @rihanna drops a new video and I have too much time on my hands,” she captioned the video.

Watch Gabby “Work” below..

#work @gabunion ??? @myatesnewyork @thomaschristos

A video posted by Renny Vasquez (@rennyvasquez) on


One thought on “Watch: Gabrielle Union Dances To Rihanna’s ‘Work’ [Video]

