Gabrielle Union Appears On “L.A. Hair” Season 3 Premiere + Her & Dwyane Wade’s Wedding Date Set

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are planning a Miami wedding. TMZ got their hands on the “Save the Date,” which shows that they’re scheduled to meet at the altar Saturday, August 30.

Along with the date, the heart-shaped reminders include a photo of Dwyane’s sons and nephew, holding up signs that say, “Nickie, will u marry us?” (Nickie is Gabrielle’s nickname, as her middle name is Monique). The boys used the signs to help the Miami Heat star propose to Gabby, back in December.

Meanwhile, the Being Mary Jane star is set to make an appearance on the season 3 premiere of L.A. Hair. In a minute and a half teaser from the show, Gabby’s seen getting her tresses styled by Kim Kimble, for a new wine ad.

Also teased from the premiere, a heated argument breaks out – between Anthony and barber Lisa Buford (new this season) – in front of staff and customers (including Rocsi Diaz). It all airs Thursday, May 22 at 9P/8c on WE tv.

