Gabrielle Union Appears On “L.A. Hair” Season 3 Premiere + Her & Dwyane Wade’s Wedding Date Set

gabrielle-union-styled-by-kim-kimble-for-wine-ad-christal_rock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are planning a Miami wedding. TMZ got their hands on the “Save the Date,” which shows that they’re scheduled to meet at the altar Saturday, August 30.

Along with the date, the heart-shaped reminders include a photo of Dwyane’s sons and nephew, holding up signs that say, “Nickie, will u marry us?” (Nickie is Gabrielle’s nickname, as her middle name is Monique). The boys used the signs to help the Miami Heat star propose to Gabby, back in December.

gabrielle-union-and-dwyane-wade-save-the-date-christal_rock

Meanwhile, the Being Mary Jane star is set to make an appearance on the season 3 premiere of L.A. Hair. In a minute and a half teaser from the show, Gabby’s seen getting her tresses styled by Kim Kimble, for a new wine ad.

Also teased from the premiere, a heated argument breaks out – between Anthony and barber Lisa Buford (new this season) – in front of staff and customers (including Rocsi Diaz). It all airs Thursday, May 22 at 9P/8c on WE tv.

Check out the preview clips below.


