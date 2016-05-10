Fat Joe, Remy Ma & French Montana Perform ‘All the Way Up’ On ‘The Real’

Fat Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana hit The Real to rock the stage with their hit single “All the Way Up.” During their visit, Fat Joe also talks his reunion with Remy after the success of their group, Terror Squad.

“I mean it feels good, man. The people love it,” he says. “I love it and I got my sister back on the team and…We’re winning. We all the way up, baby!”

When Adrienne Bailon asks Remy what she’s doing as a solo artist, she responds with:

As a solo artist, I’m in the studio with crazy…my pen game …because I actually write these things down. My pen game…Very, very special people coming. I got my brother [referring to Fa Joe] with me making sure that everything is how it’s supposed to be with Platos o Plomo, I’m telling you. Ya’ll not ready for it. Ya’ll not ready.

Watch the trio’s performance, and Remy and Fat Joe’s brief chat with the The Real co-hosts below..

Photos: Erica Parise/Warner Bros. Television