Fantasia Shines On “The View” – Talks Life & New Album + Performs “Lose To Win”

Fantasia paid a visit to “The View” yesterday, where she sang her single, “Lose To Win.” Prior to, her performance, she sat down with the ladies and chatted about making it through the dark moment in her life, and says that now;

Moving forward I might as well live life to the best. Take care of my children.. wake up in the morning and give God praise for another day.

The 28-year-old singer beamed as she took the stage in yellow and black. Watch her sit-down, and performance below.