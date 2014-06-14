Evelyn Lozada Surprises Daughter Shaniece With A New Mercedes For Her 21st Birthday

Evelyn Lozada‘s daughter, Shaniece Hairston, was just gifted with a new ride. As she celebrated her 21st birthday at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Friday, her mom arrived with a Mercedes Benz G550, topped with a big red bow.

“& she got a red bow on that brand new Benz,” wrote the birthday girl. “She’s the real MVP.” Shaniece partied in a sexy black number from Agent Provocateur, that she rock’d with Tom Ford heels. The mother daughter duo posed for the camera, and there was also a pink quilted cake on deck. Catch a couple more snaps inside.









Happy 21st Shaniece!

Photos: Evelyn Lozada/ShanieceH – Instagram