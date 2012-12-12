Evelyn Lozada Rocks Lace Catsuit For Birthday Bash In Hollywood

Posted on by

evelyn-lozada-birthday-catsuit-christal_rock

After unveiling her ad for PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign yesterday, Evelyn Lozada hit Supperclub in Hollywood last night for a big birthday bash.

It was lace and Louboutins for the 37-year-old Basketball Wives Miami star as she turned heads in a sexy black lace catsuit, which she rock’d with a pair of studded Christian Louboutin booties.

Peep pics below..

ev

ev1

evelyn-lozada-studded-christian-louboutin-christal_rock

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Evelyn Lozada In Mara Hoffman Cut Out Side Draped Maxi Dress
What She Rock’d: Evelyn Lozada In Monika Chiang Taupe ‘India’ Gold Rope Sandals
What She Rock’d: Evelyn Lozada In Rag & Bone Dre Brigade Jeans
What She Rock’d: LeToya Luckett, Evelyn Lozada, Monyetta Shaw, Malaysia Pargo & Toya Wrig...

2 thoughts on “Evelyn Lozada Rocks Lace Catsuit For Birthday Bash In Hollywood

  1. Pingback: Ohverly Critical » Blog Archive » Evelyn Lozada Rocks Lace Catsuit For Birthday Bash In Hollywood

  2. My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought
    I might as well check things out. I like what I see so
    now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web page for a
    second time.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *