Evelyn Lozada Rocks Lace Catsuit For Birthday Bash In Hollywood

After unveiling her ad for PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign yesterday, Evelyn Lozada hit Supperclub in Hollywood last night for a big birthday bash.

It was lace and Louboutins for the 37-year-old Basketball Wives Miami star as she turned heads in a sexy black lace catsuit, which she rock’d with a pair of studded Christian Louboutin booties.

Peep pics below..