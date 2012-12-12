After unveiling her ad for PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign yesterday, Evelyn Lozada hit Supperclub in Hollywood last night for a big birthday bash.
It was lace and Louboutins for the 37-year-old Basketball Wives Miami star as she turned heads in a sexy black lace catsuit, which she rock’d with a pair of studded Christian Louboutin booties.
Peep pics below..
Pingback: Ohverly Critical » Blog Archive » Evelyn Lozada Rocks Lace Catsuit For Birthday Bash In Hollywood
My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought
I might as well check things out. I like what I see so
now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web page for a
second time.