Erykah Badu Hosts The 2015 Soul Train Awards: Babyface, Tevin Campbell, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Tyrese & More Perform [Video]

If you didn’t tune in to the 2015 Soul Train Awards last night, you definitely missed out on one “helluva” show. They took us down memory lane with performances from Tevin Campbell, Babyface (who received the Soul Train Legend Award), Boy II Men, Brandy, Fantasia (sanging Whitney Houston‘s “Exhale” and Karyn White‘s “Superwoman”) Bobby Brown and more.

Jill Scott was awarded with the first-ever Lady of Soul Award, and she also treated the crowd to some music. Tyrese hit the stage with his hit single “Shame” (he won the Centric Certified Award) – and Erykah Badu did her thing as host; throwing in some hilarious moments along the way. She also served as the cypher’s DJ.

Catch performances and acceptance speech footage from the big night below..

Photos: BET/ Centric