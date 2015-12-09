Erykah Badu Apologizes To Iggy Azalea For Soul Train Awards Shade [Video]

Erykah Badu had the internet abuzz with comments she made about Iggy Azalea, while hosting this year’s Soul Train Awards.

In case you missed it, as the show started Erykah pretended to take a call from Iggy, in which she told her that she could come, “Because what you’re doing is definitely not rap.”

Yesterday, the “Phone Down” singer apologized for her remarks during a Q&A session with her Twitter followers, when one asked “Why you do Iggy like that?”

Erykah replied: “I wanna do this for my daughters: I wanna apologize to Iggy Azalea because she’s one of their favorite artists, and they listen to her all the time. It’s for them.” And she went on to add in some funny comments for Puma and Mars; telling them if they love Iggy so much, “go be with her then.”

After getting word of Erykah’s video, Iggy followed up letting her know that her apology was accepted, and that she’s reserving a couple of tickets for her daughters for one of shows from her upcoming tour.

Check out her full note here:

